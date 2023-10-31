THE Multicultural Council of Griffith held its successful Multicultural Festival last month.
The air was filled with the sweet aroma of international cuisines and the sound of diverse music, which echoed through Memorial Park to the streets.
The festival held was nothing short of a decisive success and this was borne not only by the happy crowd that filled the park, the wonderful performers and food stalls, but also the plethora of wonderful messages both on social media and individually.
The festival brought people from all walks of life to celebrate unity in diversity. In a world marked by divisions, this festival managed to bridge cultural gaps and foster a sense of belonging.
From vibrant dance performances and art exhibitions, the festival showcased the rich tapestry of cultures that now call our community home.
The spirit of unity and inclusion prevailed as people from various backgrounds mingled, sharing their stories and traditions.
IN OTHER NEWS:
As we reflect on this successful "happy vibe event" event, it serves as a reminder that unity, compassion, and cultural exchange can truly make our community stronger and more vibrant.
In other news, one touching monthly highlight was the participation of the Solomon Islands community.
They graced an aged care facility, enchanting the elderly residents with their traditional music and dances.
The smiles and shared memories brought joy to the residents, underlining the profound impact of cultural connections in our lives.
The event is planned tour the aged care facilities in our town monthly. Head over to our Facebook page and check it out.
Also, the focus on assisting vulnerable individuals in our community has intensified recently and our volunteers do the best they can.
Offering support to those in need, reinforcing our community's dedication to looking after one another is an ongoing daily effort for Griffith.
