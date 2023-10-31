A new report shining a light on the healthcare experiences of people who mostly speak a language other than English has been labelled as "timely" by a Multicultural Council of Griffith spokesperson.
The Bureau of Health Information (BHI) has released the findings of a five year study examining the public hospital experiences of 22,000 patients across NSW reporting to mainly speak a language other than English at home.
It revealed linguistically-diverse patients provided increasingly positive overall ratings of hospital care, however, were more likely to say they received contradictory information from health professionals about their condition or treatment.
Multicultural Council of Griffith president Carmel La Rocca says the feedback she has received in recent months indicates the issue is prevalent in the city, noting instances where patients have been left worse off after misinterpreting or misunderstanding health advice.
She believes it's a problem that has gotten worse over time.
"I think it has always been an issue, but I think it's worse now than it used to be in Griffith," Ms La Rocca said.
"In a broader sense, the fact this health report indicates there is an existent issue - regardless of whether it has gotten better or worse over time- is problematic in itself.
"Here in Griffith, I've heard instances where there's been a misunderstanding or misinterpretation of a diagnosis and the patient has gone home and has gotten sicker. In some cases they have had to be transported to Wagga.
"Because we have such a cross-section of the community who are linguistically diverse, it's more important now than ever an emphasis is placed on effective communication in the health sphere. That means proactive steps are taken to ensure the patient and the health worker are on the same page.
"For this reason, I think resources like interpreters are not out of the question."
She believes staff training would help curb the problem.
"It's no secret we have a shortage of health care workers across the region, especially in Griffith," Ms La Rocca said.
"I believe we have high quality health care outlets available, but I think good, quality training can go a long way to taking work out of a problem like this.
"Migrants and those who speak English as a second language can have difficulties explaining themselves or asking questions. Some don't understand our health system and don't know what to expect. It's a duty of care measure to ensure they aren't left worse off."
BHI chief executive, Dr Diane Watson, said the report shows between 2017 and 2022, linguistically-diverse patients provided increasingly positive overall ratings of their hospital care, but their overall experiences remained less positive than people who mainly speak English.
"Understanding the experiences of linguistically diverse people who use the NSW Health system helps inform efforts to make services more accessible, inclusive and responsive to their needs," Dr Watson said.
