The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Multicultural council president Carmel La Rocca weighs in on BHI report on migrant health experiences

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
October 31 2023 - 5:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Griffith Multicultural Council president Carmel La Rocca pictured at the Griffith Base Hospital. Picture by Allan Wilson
Griffith Multicultural Council president Carmel La Rocca pictured at the Griffith Base Hospital. Picture by Allan Wilson

A new report shining a light on the healthcare experiences of people who mostly speak a language other than English has been labelled as "timely" by a Multicultural Council of Griffith spokesperson.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.