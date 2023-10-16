The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

A Wave of Light for 'angel babies' in Griffith

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated October 17 2023 - 1:18pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Wave of Light at the Nancy Blumer Memorial. Picture supplied.
The Wave of Light at the Nancy Blumer Memorial. Picture supplied.

On Sunday night, members of the Griffith community came together to remember and mark the lives of babies lost in pregnancy or soon after birth with the Wave of Light.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.