A Wave of Light for 'angel babies' in Griffith

On Sunday night, members of the Griffith community came together to remember and mark the lives of babies lost in pregnancy or soon after birth with the Wave of Light.
The annual event is held around the world on October 15, between 7 and 8pm, during Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.
Led by Griffith support group Little Wings, including co-founder Cate Catanzariti, 20 locals met at the Nancy Blumer Memorial (Neville Place) to light a candle in memory of lost babies.
"[Lighting the candles] is something to make the world aware that our babies existed and it's also something for families to commemorate their little ones with," said Ms Catanzariti.
Little Wings do this Wave of Light to not just remember their lost babies, but to also help break the stigma of baby loss.
In the past they have mainly commemorated the loss of babies within the group, supporting one another and keeping the memories of the little ones alive.
However this year they were welcoming everyone and anyone to attend, but Ms Catanzariti noted that grief was something individual to each person.
"Some people have lost babies quite a few years ago, some people are relatively new to it," she said.
"So when it comes to memorials, and things like that, we leave it up to every individual person, if they want to come along.
"Over the years, we've just found that it's nice to have something available if people would like to come down."
Ms Catanzariti said Sunday night was a lovely event, with members of Little Wings, angel baby families, and the family members of those families coming down for the Wave of Light.
"It was just really nice," she said. "The ones that came, that needed to be there, they were there.
"We lit candles on behalf of other families that asked us to and we all stood together and remembered our babies.
"It was really nice last night to see extended family members there - both sets of grandparents, cousins, brothers, little brothers and sisters of the babies - that recognise that's their family member.
"We usually just get the mums that come down, and maybe a dad or two, but it was really nice to have families there last night."
Next year Little Wings is going to let everyone know about the Wave of Light a bit earlier and maybe move it to another location to allow a wider community to attend.
