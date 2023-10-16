Griffith's annual Multicultural Festival was a day to remember, with more than ever turning out to share their food, dance and celebrate each other's cultures at the park.
October 14 was a busy day in Memorial Park, with Griffith's diverse array of communities joining together for a day of unity and celebration - and plenty of delicious food as well.
Organiser and president of the Griffith Multicultural Council Carmel La Rocca was thrilled with how the event turned out, hoping only that it created plenty of 'special memories' for attendees.
Extra space from relocating food trucks to the Memorial Park carpark meant there was plenty of room, but the event was still packed.
"It was just chockers with people all day ... a lot of people and a lot of colour," she said.
Ms La Rocca was especially thrilled to see the Italian community and seasonal workers on the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility scheme joining in for this year's festival.
"There were performances this year from those on the PALM scheme, they joined in as well so it was very special. It brought a lot of richness, the addition of those on the PALM scheme to be part of our community. It's a real tick of approval, them wanting to be part of our community."
The spaghetti-eating competition was a major draw card, with even some who hadn't eaten spaghetti before wholeheartedly committing themselves to the competition, while CEO of Multicultural NSW Joseph La Posta announced the event.
Ms La Rocca was already looking forward to next year and even beyond, foreseeing nothing but growth for the festival.
"There was such an uplifting atmosphere in the park. The communities, the colour and diversity just brought this lovely uplifting atmosphere and created unforgettable moments for a lot of people," she said.
"It's taken a long time to grow it to this stage, but I think it will just get better and brighter. The diversity will continue, anyone who wants to participate and represent their culture is welcome."
