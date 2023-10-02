The Area News
Member for Murray Helen Dalton to lead worker exploitation forum on October 3

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
Updated October 2 2023 - 3:40pm, first published 11:35am
Member for Murray Helen Dalton is holding a worker exploitation forum at the GEM hotel on October 3.
Member for Murray Helen Dalton will lead a community forum on worker exploitation in the MIA on October 3.

