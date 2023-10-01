One of Australia's most beloved storytellers was in Griffith last week, sharing his insight into writing process during a talk at the Griffith City Library.
John Marsden, author of the Tomorrow series as well as a string of other bestsellers, isn't just a wordsmith though and in fact has been an educator as well as a commercial author for some time.
In 2006 he launched his own school - Candlebark, a P-8 co-educational institution and has overseen its operations ever since.
He weighed in on the Australian curriculum, during a chorus of scorn from others in the industry who have long pointed to a broken and outdated model.
"The biggest problem is we are still using a model that was basically designed during the industrial revolution - the idea was to get the kids into schools so the parents could go on working in the coal mines and other industries," Mr Marsden said.
"Some of that model has been altered but mostly has stayed the same, the central theme of which is to get as many kids as possible, put them into a small learning space and allocate as few adults as possible to run things.
"I really admire teachers putting up with something that is constantly receiving band aid repair. It struggles along and while there have been some good results for some, it's never going to be any more than that until the industry has an entire re-think," Mr Marsden said.
He said the revolving door of politics will never help the issue.
"If you look at the federal ministers for education over the years, only some of them have actually had experience in the industry. The rest have been thrown in and are expected to be overnight experts on the industry.
"Then there's the bureaucrats. The worst thing we've seen in the last 10 to 15 years is being constantly bogged down in policy and paperwork. At our school we've got 80 policies at 110,000 words and we spend so much of our time doing this pointless stuff to satisfy bureaucrats and keep them in their jobs. The whole thing is laughable."
