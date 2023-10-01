The Area News
Tomorrow series author John Marsden visits Griffith Library on September 28

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
Updated October 1 2023 - 4:49pm, first published 4:36pm
Legendary author John Marsden speaking to a gathering of listeners at the Griffith City Library last Thursday night. Picture by Allan Wilson
One of Australia's most beloved storytellers was in Griffith last week, sharing his insight into writing process during a talk at the Griffith City Library.

