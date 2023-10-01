The Area News
Griffiths 2023 show brings in a crowd on October 1

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
Updated October 1 2023 - 6:00pm, first published 3:00pm
A decent crowd came out to enjoy the Griffith Show on October 1, with an array of people entering the grounds from the moment the gates opened. Picture by Allan Wilson
A decent crowd came out to enjoy the Griffith Show on October 1, with an array of people entering the grounds from the moment the gates opened. Picture by Allan Wilson

It was a bumper turnout for Griffith's 2023 show on October 1, with hundreds passing through the gates between 9am and midday alone.

