It was a bumper turnout for Griffith's 2023 show on October 1, with hundreds passing through the gates between 9am and midday alone.
It was truly a case of there being something to please everyone on the day, with over 10 different rides, a multitude of food options, and enough competitions to ensure just about anyone came away with a smile.
Even as early as 10.00am, show president Veronica Cudmore was both surprised and glad to see such a healthy turnout of families checking out the features on display.
"It's not often you would see so many early on. Many of them would have been looking to get in before it gets too hot, but I also think many were eager and curious to see what was on offer from the get-go," Mrs Cudmore said.
Attendees grew tenfold later in the day despite the wind picking up, though fortunately temperatures were not too balmy.
One of this years new features, the Griffith Feed and Grain Pet Dog Show, proved a success in it's debut, with a number of happy pooches and their owners coming away winners in a range of categories.
They including best dog with a job, largest dog, most obedient dog, best trick and more.
There were a number of entrants but the overall champion went to Dagger and owner Elle Lawson, both of whom were on cloud nine with their win.
Other popular exhibits included Circus McCabe, Dinkum Dinosaurs, EL Jay Lifestyle entertainment and the tractor pull.
The official opening of the show in the early afternoon saw a number of entrants named winners in the Junior Showgirl Competitions and Young Woman of the Year categories.
Savera Tanuvasa was named Young Woman of the Year for the second year in a row.
Meanwhile Elliot Delves was crowned the ProTen Rural Achiever, a new award as part of the annual show accolades.
Presented by the Griffith Show Society, the aim of the program is to discover and acknowledge young, regional men and women who are making contributions to their community and conscientious efforts to become the best person they can be.
