MIA district RFS warns residents to prepare ahead of hot summer

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 28 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 10:00am
The fire danger peroid for the MIA will commence this Sunday. Picture file
MIA residents are being advised the bush fire danger period will commence this weekend.

