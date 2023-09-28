MIA residents are being advised the bush fire danger period will commence this weekend.
The period will be enacted from Sunday October 1 for the local government areas of Carrathool, Griffith, Hay, Leeton, Murrumbidgee and Narrandera, and the MIA District RFS are urging residents to prepare now for the fire season.
District Manager for the MIA district, Inspector Scott Connor, said now is not the time to become complacent in the lead up to a hot, dry summer.
"Grass fires pose a risk for this area and we ask residents to start to prepare for the fire season ahead," Inspector Conner said.
"During the bush fire danger period any person wishing to light a fire in the open will require a permit. Permits are free, and can be obtained from your local fire permit officer.
"Any piles of vegetation accumulated during winter is not able to be burnt during the bush fire danger period - they must be burnt before October 1.
"It is a requirement to notify the MIA district office and your neighbours 24 hours before commencing any burn on your property.
"Never leave a fire unattended and if a fire does escape, it is essential to call triple zero (000) immediately so that emergency services can respond accordingly and minimize the impact."
Inspector Connor is also urging residents to have a discussion with all members of their household and property about a bush fire survival plan.
"This is so everyone knows what to do on days of increased fire danger, and if threatened by fire," he said.
"At the very least, residents should prepare their property by removing flammable materials from their yards, clearing leaves from gutters, checking hoses can reach all around the house and where appropriate, conducting hazard reduction activities."
For more information head to www.rfs.nsw.gov.au or contact your local fire control centre.
