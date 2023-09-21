Massive garage sale for all of Whitton

The Whitton Big Garage Sale is back for 2023, inviting all to set up stalls in a massive town-wide sale on October 28.
The event comes from an observation that individual garage sales never saw much success, and the hope that selling as a larger group would attract more customers - and also be more fun.
Tracy Catlin is organising this year's garage sale, after last year's bumper success.
"There's no point anyone having a garage sale here because nobody comes, so we save a date and call it the big garage sale," she said.
"It's basically a day where anyone who wants to have a garage sale can organise their stuff at home, or if they don't want to have it at their house, they can have a spot in the hall for the day."
The event also allows for some extra marketing opportunities, with participating homes put on a map at the hall for eager second-hand shoppers to create their routes.
"On the day, we have a noticeboard with a map of them ... You save money on advertising, we collect enough fees to pay for a really good ad in the paper."
"We've got about eight people participating at the moment already."
Anyone wishing to participate can speak to Ms Catlin at the Whitton Post Office in opening hours, and pay a 15 dollar fee to sign up. Ms Catlin encouraged people to get in early.
"There's not really a deadline, but the earlier the better."
