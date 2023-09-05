Lily Mathews has played a starring role for NSW at the Australian School Sports Touch Finals, which saw her come home from Darwin with a silver medal.
Lily had it on her goals for 2023, and the NSW team proved to be almost untouchable in the pool stage of the competition, only conceding five tries in their six games.
Starting the competition with a resounding 23-0 win over South Australia, they were able to back that up with a 15-0 win over the Northern Territory.
The side only played one game on day two, and it was against traditional rivals Queensland as the NSW team fell to a 5-4 defeat, which would prove to be the only defeat in the pool stage for the side.
NSW was able to bounce back strongly on day three with a 15-0 win over ACT before a 12-0 win over Western Australia and then wrapped up the pool stage with a 12-0 win over Victoria.
The old rivals of NSW and Queensland battled it out for the gold medal, with NSW falling to a 4-1 defeat to come home in second.
Lily's mum, Chantelle, said it was great to see the girl's attitude during the competition.
"It was nice because the girls cared more about making new friendships rather than worrying about the medal at the end of the day," she said
Mrs Mathews also thanked St Patricks Primary School, Baiada and Griffith City Council for their financial assistance in getting Lily to Darwin.
