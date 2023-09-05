The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Lily Mathews helps NSW to silver medal at School Sports Australia Touch competition

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated September 5 2023 - 5:40pm, first published 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Lily Mathews has played a starring role for NSW at the Australian School Sports Touch Finals, which saw her come home from Darwin with a silver medal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.