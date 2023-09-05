Hanwood has sent a strong message ahead of the Madden Shield minor semi-final after coming away with a 6-0 win over local rivals Leeton United.
The home side had the better of the opportunities in the opening stages of the game but weren't able to finish off the chances they were able to create.
The floodgates were finally opened when Laura Andreazza found the back of the net with seven minutes remaining in the first half, while Isabella Sartor doubled Hanwood's advantage in the 42nd minute for a 2-0 lead at the break.
Isabella Sartor doubled her total for the day just before the hour mark, while nine minutes later, Chloe Sartor made it 4-0.
RELATED
It was two goals in the space of three minutes when Andreazza scored her second of the day, while the route was finished when Sophia Zappala found the back of the net in the final three minutes to wrap up the six-goal win.
The two sides will meet again in Wagga this weekend for the minor semi-final at Rawlings Park.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.