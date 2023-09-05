The Area News
Hanwood take down Leeton United in Madden Shield

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated September 5 2023 - 11:41am, first published 11:18am
Hanwood has sent a strong message ahead of the Madden Shield minor semi-final after coming away with a 6-0 win over local rivals Leeton United.

