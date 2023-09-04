Last Wednesday, the ladies played a Stableford event. There were only enough ladies for 1 Division (maybe some were recovering from the Championships at the weekend).
Division 1 winner, after a countback, was Susan Tyrrell
The winner of the day was Kim Brady, with a wonderful score of 47 points. Second place went to Mary Gifford, who also scored well to card 41 points. The vouchers went to 31 points, and the winners were R. Hoare, E. Graham, P. Pauling, L. Hedditch, S. Tyrrell, and J. McWilliam.
Lyn Hedditch and Robyn Hoare also won a nearest the pin voucher.
On Saturday, there was a stroke event for this month's monthly medal, which was sponsored by Essentials on Banna. The event was played in two divisions.
Division 1 monthly medal winner, after a countback, was Susan Tyrrell, who finished with 73 net. Second to her was Dorian Radue, also with 73 net. Congratulations to Sarah Atkinson, who played really well to win the medal in Division 2 with a great score of 68 net. Runner-up was Mary Gifford, who also played well to finish with 71 net.
Cherie Eade won the nearest pin. There were nine vouchers, and the score to win was 76 net or better.
The winners were R. Kefford, D. Spence, K. Baratto, A. Musgrave, K. Gullifer, C. Eade, C. Cunial, N. Cassidy and R. Alpen.
Today's competition will be the ever-popular V. Par!!. Next Saturday will be a Stableford event.
