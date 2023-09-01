17-year-old Piper Stewart has been awarded the National Leadership Award at the National Sports and Physical Activity Convention for her amazing efforts in helping local First Nations kids learn to swim.
Miss Stewart was recognised as a national leader, as well as being named Young Innovator of the Year for her work with Bambigi - an organisation founded by Miss Stewart when she was just 12.
Bambigi, meaning 'to swim' in Wiradjuri, raises funds to help Indigenous children access swimming and water safety lessons. The organisation has raised over 40,000 dollars so far and helped over 300 children access lessons.
"It started when I noticed that there really weren't any other Aboriginal kids at the pool or swimming at all. That really got me thinking of why there weren't any other Aboriginal kids there or at the pool," Miss Stewart said.
"Mum explained that not just pool entry, but carnival entry and lessons - it does cost a bit so I decided that I would raise money."
Five years since then, Miss Stewart said that the importance of what she's doing kept her going even when things got stressful or difficult to manage.
"It's something so big, I can really see the need for it and the community response is so good," she said.
Royal Life Saving's National Manager for Education Penny Larsen commended Miss Stewart for her inspirational efforts.
"We are so impressed with her efforts to make a real difference to the community. She has achieved so much already, and we can't wait to see what is next for Piper," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Miss Stewart added a thanks to Royal Life Saving Australia, as well as Swimming Australia and AUSTSWIM for their ongoing support - either with funding, or providing training instructors and equipment.
While Miss Stewart is now off to university next year, she promised that she would look into providing the service if Bambigi is needed wherever she ends up.
"When I go to uni next year, I'll look at taking the program with me. Consulting the community is a big part so wherever I move to, I'll see if they think there's a need for it."
Donations can be made to Bambigi through their gofundme page.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.