The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Piper Stewart was awarded the highest honour from Royal Life Saving Australia for providing swimming lessons to Indigenous kids

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated September 1 2023 - 5:35pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Piper Stewart with some of her students. Picture supplied
Piper Stewart with some of her students. Picture supplied

17-year-old Piper Stewart has been awarded the National Leadership Award at the National Sports and Physical Activity Convention for her amazing efforts in helping local First Nations kids learn to swim.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.