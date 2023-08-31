Griffith's first ever Aged Care Exhibition brought together almost 50 service providers, businesses and organisations under one roof to create a one-stop shop of education and planning.
The exhibition, organised by Griffith Meals on Wheels, aimed to help clear up confusion between what services are available and how to access them - as well as provide a chance for different services to network and learn more about each other.
The exhibition set up shop in Bagtown Exies, providing the perfect space for the popular
The day turned out even better than expected, with around 45 providers setting up shop - from funeral homes to pharmacies and emergency services all there to try and make life easier in people's twilight years.
Staff from The Bush Chemist even set up a stall offering flu shots, COVID-19 boosters and Japanese Encephalitis vaccines for those who'd missed their immunisations.
READ MORE
Event organiser Tenille Valensisi said she was thrilled with the response from both providers and attendees.
"There are lots coming in getting information about their aged care journey, cause it's a tough one," she said.
"I'm really happy, it's great ... Hopefully it prompts people to start planning."
Stallholders were uniformly pleased with the response, and some had made plans to tour the floor themselves and chat with other providers.
"We're really loving it, I think it's a great opportunity for everyone," said Judy Peruzzi from Open AM.
"We can network, find out exactly what we need to know, what you have to do to be eligible" said Regional Disability Advocacy Service worker Lindsay Wickey.
Staff from Trenerry Funerals also encouraged attendees to think ahead for their end-of-life plans, advising all to do some research and ask questions before making decisions.
Stallholders roundly agreed that they would return for another exhibition in the future, and Ms Valensisi agreed, adding hopes to make it an annual occurrence.
"All the feedback has been positive," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.