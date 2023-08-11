Griffith has been cautioned to look out for the early warning signs of mental health issues, especially eating disorders as service providers see increased numbers of cases coming in the door.
Eating disorders are a difficult topic to bring up, but young people are contending with them more and more, according to Headspace clinician Josh Paton.
Mr Paton said that he had seen a steady increase in numbers of young people showing unhealthy relationships with food and eating, and was especially concerned about the rise.
"You always get depression and anxiety and things. Those are things that can be easily worked with, you can work with parents and carers. I think one of the more serious things are eating disorders ... eating disorders can take years to treat, the recovery can be quite long," he said.
"For someone who is 12 years old to be showing an eating disorder is quite severe."
Mr Paton pointed to social media as a potential culprit for mental health issues - with photoshop, filtering and now AI warping young people's perceptions of themselves and showing unattainable goals.
"I think technology plays a pretty big part, social media and those sorts of things. Eating disorders now, and a lot of that comes from social media as well as peers and bullying," he said.
In addition, he cited cultural issues that often exacerbated unhealthy behaviours in early stages - with good intentions potentially leading to devastating outcomes.
"We all come in different shapes and sizes and we all have different health."
"We have that idea of 'skinny is good' and you have parents, teachers, friends reinforcing that by saying 'You look good, you look so skinny' and reinforcing behaviours that are maintaining that skinniness behind closed doors."
Mr Paton urged both young people and their trusted adults to try and have difficult conversations, and attempt to catch early warning signs like people eating less than usual, or going to the bathroom frequently.
"When you get to high school, those peer relationships and education play such a huge role. It comes down to more education in school - and being prepared and vulnerable in order to talk about these sort of things."
If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, please contact 000. Mental health support is also available at the following numbers:
