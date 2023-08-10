A stellar night of nights is planned again this year for the upcoming Musicians Club Ball later this month.
The ball is the live music event of the year for Griffith featuring a crop of Griffith's finest musicians to put on a great show that has music spanning many decades to appeal to just about everyone.
"I've seen this year's list of songs planned for the night and I'm excited and can definitely say that there should be something for everyone to enjoy and dance to," club president Michael Pfitzner said
"We are particularly proud this year that not only do we have some great local bands playing Such as Mersey Beats, Happy Ave, Mad Coats, Duble and Casual Sax but that we have encompassed as many musicians to be performing where possible as well as created new bands just for the night.
"You may see some quirky variations to these band names as a result."
Stemming from the 'Groove and Graze' event earlier this year, one band created for the night named Super Groove has included up to 16 musician club members to deliver their best tunes just for the Ball.
"This is really what the club is about where we share talent and good times to create some really cracking entertainment for our audience as well as enjoy the friendship and camaraderie putting this all together," Mr Pfitzner said.
"We are also pleased that another of the bands on the night will feature one of our younger and newest members of the club performing with one of the older life members demonstrating that the club and music can really be for everyone of all ages."
Young Musician Anthony Bethe, who was crowned Young Musician of the year in April, will be the opening act at the Ball demonstrating his flautist talents.
"It's been a big challenge with bands all busily practicing several nights a week in readiness for the Ball," Mr Pfitzner said.
"We're all busy people, but happy to donate our time and effort to make a fabulous night."
The Muso's Ball returns to the Yoogali Club on Friday, August 18. Tickets are $60 and are available from the Riverina Document Centre or Griffith Musician's Club members.
