An unknown person reopened gates between North and South lakes, causing a delay in reducing water levels

By Cai Holroyd
Updated August 9 2023 - 5:12pm, first published 5:00pm
Vandalism causes delay in lowering Lake Wyangan water levels
An unknown vandal has caused significant delays in lowering water levels around flooded homes and cost ratepayers thousands of dollars by opening up channels between Lake Wyangan's North and South lakes.

