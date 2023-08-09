Vandalism causes delay in lowering Lake Wyangan water levels

An unknown vandal has caused significant delays in lowering water levels around flooded homes and cost ratepayers thousands of dollars by opening up channels between Lake Wyangan's North and South lakes.
Council has been pumping up to 20ML of water each day from Lake Wyangan into Barren Box Swamp, and successfully reduced water levels enough to close the gates and isolate each of the lakes which in turn, led to a decrease in the water surrounding a flooded home on Todd Road.
Griffith City Council expressed disappointment and heartbreak at the meeting on August 8, after an update from the Floodplain Management Committee advised that the gates between the lakes had been reopened, causing water levels surrounding a flooded home to rise once again.
Councillor Simon Croce called the act 'ridiculous and unnecessary.'
"Unfortunately some losers have mucked around with the gates and have opened them up again so the water has comeback up. It's just ridiculous and unnecessary," he said.
"They have no idea how much that costs too, that pump is running day and night so it's thousands of dollars."
READ MORE
Mayor Doug Curran agreed and added that it had also caused delays to a potential 'flush' of the system to wash out sediment and build-up.
"It also really puts a problem with our potential flush that we'r elooking to do. We need to get the water down low enough so that we get those properties out but then continue to get that water down so we can start to draw some of the sediment and the like out of the North Lake," he said.
"It's really important to note that we do have some people in our community that potentially don't have the best interests, but we have done our best to rectify it so they can't do it again."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.