Yoogali SC will return to Solar Mad Stadium this weekend, knowing that a win is needed against Belconnen United as they commence their final month of the regular season.
It has been a difficult month for the Griffith-based side, who have picked up just four points from a possible 12 from their last four games, which has seen their lead at the top of the table shrink from 10 points to just four over Queanbeyan City.
The other factor that needs to be taken into account is the fact that the City side have a game in hand against Wagga City Wanderers that was washed out earlier in the season.
The one record that Yoogali has been able to hold onto is their impeccable ability to pick up points on their home turf.
They are yet to drop a single point at Solar Mad Stadium this season, and the past two games at the venue has result in 5-0 wins against Canberra Juventus and ANU FC.
The Yoogali side do have a good record against Belconnen United, having picked up a 3-1 win at home and then back that up with a 2-1 win on the road.
They will be hoping for the return of Joey Preece, and Josh De Rossi will help the side maintain their gap at the top of the table.
Kick off between Yoogali SC and Belconnen United on Sunday will be at 1.30pm.
