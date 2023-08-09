The Griffith Blacks will have their backs against the wall when they head across to Wagga for the SIRU Women's X final against Waratahs.
The Waratahs are the only side to have defeated the Griffith side this season and do have the recent form over the Blacks having defeated them in the major semi final two weeks ago.
Coach Lama Lolotonga knows that his side will have their work cut out for them, but has full confidence that his side can get it done.
"Tahs are the only team to have beaten us this season but we know they are beatable," he said.
"It will be about getting the girls minds together and getting them to play together."
After a thrilling finish to their preliminary final, Lolotonga feels that extra time draw against Ag College has brought the side together.
"They know they can do it right to the last minute and it will come down to the girls fitness," he said.
"No matter what happens I'm proud of the girls efforts to make it this far. We may not win it this weekend but we are at least in with a chance."
RELATED
It has been an interesting head-to-head record between the two sides this season with the Blacks taking a 32-5 win at Exies Oval in round three.
The Waratahs then reversed that result with a 42-10 win at Conolly Rugby Park and then followed that up with a 35-17 win in the major semi final.
Lolotonga feels that he knows what his side will need to work on based on their previous clashes.
"Tahs play a game where they like to spread it outside," he said.
"They got us on the edge of the last few games so it will be about defending those areas better and with the girls that we have coming back I think we will be able to do it. When we get the ball we have to play to our strengths.
"We know how they like to play but they also know what we like to do.
"We have a few forwards coming back which will be good to help us getting rolling and we might get a couple back in the back line as well."
The women's grand final will be the curtain raiser for the first grade clash between Wagga City and Waratahs with the ladies kicking off at around 2.05pm on Saturday at Conolly Rugby Park.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.