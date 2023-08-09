The Area News
Hanwood take on South Wagga in Pascoe Cup

By Liam Warren
Updated August 9 2023 - 4:59pm, first published 11:56am
Hanwood will play their first of three home games in the final month of the season this weekend when they return to Hanwood Oval to take on South Wagga on Sunday.

