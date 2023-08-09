Hanwood will play their first of three home games in the final month of the season this weekend when they return to Hanwood Oval to take on South Wagga on Sunday.
Having established an eight-point gap at the top of the ladder after their win over Tolland last weekend, Hanwood will look to become almost uncatchable as they pursue their 12th win of the season.
After a fiery game last weekend, the home side will be without Danny Johnson and Will Piva after both received their marching orders in the final 12 minutes of their clash with Tolland.
The Warriors will be coming into the weekend looking to keep their finals hopes alive, as they are currently five points behind fourth-placed Leeton United.
In the meeting between the two sides in round seven in Wagga, Hanwood were able to come away with a 4-0 win, and a similar result will move them one step closer to yet another minor premiership.
The first grade clash will kick off at around 3.20pm at Hanwood Oval on Sunday afternoon.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
