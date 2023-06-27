Griffith East Public School gathered to celebrate NAIDOC week with a day of activities, food and learning all about Wiradjuri and the wider Indigenous culture.
Students were able to explore a wide range of rotations, from learning storytelling and songs to seeing and holding Indigenous artifacts - even making johnny cakes and trying delicious foods.
Students even learnt how to safely test whether a plant was safe to eat when out in the bush, rubbing it on their skin first before gradually testing it out with smelling, small licks and small bites before eating it completely.
"It's been really educational. In kindergarten, we had none of these things but seeing the different aspects has been really educational and fun," said Sophie Nolan.
Aaron Taprell and Paige Gilio enjoyed hearing the dreamtime stories, with Mr Taprell particularly liking the story of the Rainbow Serpent while Miss Gilio preferred hearing about the Bunyip in the river.
The favourite activity to many was making (and eating) the different foods, and several excitedly said that they would definitely be taking the recipe for johnny cakes back to their parents.
"I got to try kangaroo and it was delicious," said Mr Taprell.
Another particular highlight was holding and seeing indigenous artifacts, where students all had different favourites.
Some particularly enjoyed getting ochre painted on their faces, though the soft kangaroo skin was the favourite of Christopher Zirilli - being particularly impressed with how First Nations people used to use the skins to stay warm at night.
"It felt so good and warm. I liked how they used it to keep themselves warm."
Didgeridoos and boomerangs appealed to others, particularly learning how to make the calls and noises of native animals through the didgeridoo.
Students gave a big mandaang guwu to Uncle Mick Lyons, Michael Lyons Jr, Phillip Higgins, Graham and Nita Byrne at the end of the day - and in turn, the several adults who had kindly volunteered their time said that they had a great time with the students and looked forward to returning again.
Young Alessio Calabria summed up the day nicely.
"NAIDOC week is fun, you get to do a lot of stuff and learn about indigenous people."
