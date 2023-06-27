A unique opportunity for Griffith and Riverina is on its way for late September - with the first ever 'Creative Blend' festival almost ready to go.
From September 29 to October 1, the Creative Blend festival will be setting up shop at the Whitton Malthouse to offer a wide range of workshops on all things storytelling, art and creativity.
Leonie Napier, one of the organisers behind the event, said that the idea started as a writing festival but quickly expanded.
"I just thought about having a creative blend. Ultimately, the foundation is story but I wanted it to be more than a writer's festival. I wanted people to see that writing and story comes in all different forms - in music, painting, drawing and dance as well as narrative poetry and theatre," she explained.
"That's what we're aiming to do by offering a range of different workshops."
The headliner event will be the successful Australian writer behind the "Tomorrow" series, John Marsden.
Mr Marsden will be coming to the region to deliver a keynote speech covering his own career at a gala dinner on September 29 before delivering a writing workshop on September 30.
Those events, seminars and talks include a songwriting and production workshop where participants will walk away with a high-quality digital copy of their own hit single and performances by Burundi Dance Theatre among plenty of others.
There's even a 'Journalism 101' workshop, for those interested in learning more about non-fiction writing being hosted by journalist Cai Holroyd from The Area News and The Irrigator.
"We'll also have Creative Connections Riverina, they're going to do a drama relay of ten-minute plays. They'll write it and then perform it, and hopefully that will give people the confidence to have an idea, write it down and have it performed," Ms Napier said.
"I'm a bit excited. I think there's some really unique workshops and opportunities. This is what I believe to be the very first like it in the area."
The final element of the Creative Blend Festival will be a market running throughout the weekend, with stalls still available.
Anyone interested in registering as a stallholder can contact Cai Holroyd at cai.holroyd@gmail.com.
While tickets haven't gone on sale just yet, Ms Napier said that they would be available from early August and to 'watch this space.'
