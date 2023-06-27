The Area News
Australian author John Marsden will headline the first ever 'Creative Blend' festival in September

Updated June 27 2023 - 5:16pm, first published 5:00pm
Australian author John Marsden will be the headliner for the upcoming 'Creative Blend' festival. Photo by Jason South
A unique opportunity for Griffith and Riverina is on its way for late September - with the first ever 'Creative Blend' festival almost ready to go.

