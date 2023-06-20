The Griffith Youth Advisory Committee are ready for their next big event, presenting a glow-themed roller disco night at the tail end of the school holidays.
The Glow Roller Disco will be lighting up the Griffith Regional Sports Centre on July 13, bringing a night of music and skating to the stadium.
Youth Project Officer Lara Rossetto said they would be taking what they learned from their debut outing - the Youth Festival - and making their second event better from it.
"We had some grant money [$50,000] from the Children and Young People Wellbeing Recovery Initiative," she said.
"Part of that was putting on an event for the youth, 12-24 year olds ... it'll be our best event that we've organised so far. Having the roller skate aspect is unique and different, it's not a regular activity that goes on here."
The disco will be split into juniors and seniors, with those 15 and under taking the stage from 4 to 6.30 while those 16 to 24 years old can strap on the skates from 7 to 9.30.
Young people will even be providing the music, with DJ's Stefan Donadel and Jack Moon providing the tunes for the night.
Ms Rossetto was excited to be putting on a free event, and added that they had aimed for the second week of the school holidays in order to give students a bit of time to relax and recover after the term before getting back out there.
"The first week - everyone wants to just have some time and space to themselves," she said.
"The second week, they're all bored so there's free entry and free food. The skating is completely free as well and provided, normally a ticket is 25 dollars so it's an amazing opportunity ... It should go really well - this opportunity doesn't come around often in Griffith."
The Glow Roller Disco is on July 13 at the Griffith Regional Sports Centre. RSVP's are not required.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
