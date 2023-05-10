A recent concert held in the Yenda Memorial Hall has managed to raise around $15,000 to go towards improvements at the town's public school.
Around 350 packed into the hall to watch the ARIA-award winning singer Fanny Lumsden, who hales from Tallimba, rattle the rafters with her country melodies on April 28.
She performed at the venue as part of her 10th Anniversary Country Halls tour, drawing crowds from far and wide.
Co-organiser, Ann Furner, said 365 tickets were sold and Yenda businesses reaped huge benefits from visitation.
"$15,000 is an amazing figure. It was a massive effort by everyone and a terrific, exciting time for the school," Ms Furner said.
"Yenda Rotary sold all its food and the Yenda Hotel was bustling, with each donated $1000 for our cause. It was a really good community effort and the flow on effect is incredible," she said.
Ms Lumsden and her supporting acts were nothing short of sensational, including a local Yenda talent.
"She was fantastic. The crowd absolutely loved her and she had an outstanding band. She's also a beautiful person; I had the fortune of meeting her," she said.
"She was well supported by Melody Moko who came all the way from Brisbane to be there.
READ MORE
"But I think what really wowed many was Yenda musician Michael Dilorenzo who opened the night. His voice was outstanding and his music had a real country feel which added to the atmosphere.
"As a result he's managed to acquire several gigs in the coming months and I think he's one to watch."
Yenda Public P & C are now in discussions with staff about a special yet-to-be announced addition to the school, with hints it could comprise of a new area.
"Nothing's set in concrete as of yet but there will be an announced soon. What can be said is it'll be of great benefit to students and staff alike," Ms Furner said.
She thanked an array of sponsors and supporters who helped to make the event the success it was.
They included Australian Grainlink, Casella Family Wines, Murrumbidgee Irrigation, Yenda Producers Cooperative, Owen Toyota, Kennards Hire, C&J Robertson buses, Griffith City Council and many more.
"A special thank you also to Mel Mallamace and Hayley Sergi who were the other two organisers of the show, and to the P&C for helping to set up and pack up," Ms Furner said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.