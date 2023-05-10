"As red as red can be": Council's budget crisis

Griffith City Council has voted to put forward a motion to increase rates by over 20 per cent over three years in an effort to alleviate pressure on the budget.
The council's general budget is $5 million in the red for the upcoming financial year, causing a headache for staff now asked to find savings in services - prompting councillors to turn to a special rate variation to make up the deficit.
Council will be pushing for a 7.5 per cent increase above the IPART-induced rate peg of 3.7 per cent for three years - an increase above the peg of just over 20 per cent by 2026 and a total increase of just over 30 per cent if the rate peg remains at 3.7 per cent.
However, the process is just beginning and they will need extensive community consultation before making their submission to IPART for a final decision at the end of the year.
Mayor Doug Curran said that the other option to increasing rates would be cutting community services.
"It's in the red by 5 million dollars because costs are outstripping revenue," he said.
"The alternative will be to cut services, and we're looking at that ... but are people going to be happy if we cut services that they cherish? A 7.5 per cent rate increase over three years is the fairest way ... There's no third alternative, no silver bullet."
Cr Curran assured that if the rate increase goes through as written and is approved, it would recover the entire budget deficit without affecting existing services.
While many raised concerns about the cost of living crisis that already affects so many in the community, Cr Curran argued that those increases hit council just as hard.
"Electricity, fuel, wages, they're the same costs that council bears ... Our costs have gone up too. Nobody wants a special rate variation."
"[The budget] is as red as red can be. If we don't do anything, that red becomes bold red and will require actions that the community do not want."
Council will now take the pitch to the community for feedback before making their appeal to IPART for a final decision at the end of the year.
