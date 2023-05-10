The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Council is arguing for a 20 per cent rate increase over three years due to a budget crisis

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated May 10 2023 - 3:24pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"As red as red can be": Council's budget crisis
"As red as red can be": Council's budget crisis

Griffith City Council has voted to put forward a motion to increase rates by over 20 per cent over three years in an effort to alleviate pressure on the budget.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.