Fiona is a sweet, tabby kitten with a fun-loving personality.
She is only about eight-weeks-old and, at first, can be a bit shy around people.
However, it doesn't take long for her to warm up and show her playful side.
She loves playing with toys and exploring all the new sights and smells she encounters.
If you can provide plenty of scratch posts, cat trees and hiding spots, she will enjoy her play time and cuddles with you in no time.
She is toilet trained perfectly and loves her food, but is not food obsessed.
She is a super smoocher who can be very affectionate, often purring when being petted.
Fiona loves to spend time with her kitten friends, so she would enjoy living with another cat or kitten in her new home.
She has been very social with the other cats at the shelter and is slowly getting more confident around adult cats as well.
Fiona will make an excellent addition to any home looking for a loving companion - one who will provide hours of entertainment whilst bringing lots of love into your life.
If you can offer a loving, indoor home to Fiona or any of the other cats and kittens currently being held at the pound, please call Griffith City Council on 1300 176 077.
Adoption of animals from Griffith Pound and Rehoming Centre includes desexing, first vaccination, microchip and NSW lifetime registration.
The female cat adoption fee is $267.
