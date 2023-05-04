The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

World Education Program is on the lookout for families to host exchange students arriving in July

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated May 4 2023 - 5:22pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The World Education Program sends students all around the world on exchange trips, and the next crop is set to arrive in Griffith in July. Photo contributed
The World Education Program sends students all around the world on exchange trips, and the next crop is set to arrive in Griffith in July. Photo contributed

Exchange students from around the world are going to be setting up shop in Griffith once again, with the exchange program returning after years away due to COVID-19.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.