Exchange students from around the world are going to be setting up shop in Griffith once again, with the exchange program returning after years away due to COVID-19.
The call has gone out to families in the area who would be interested in fostering an exchange student for anywhere from 3 months to a full year, showing them the sights of Australia while they attend school here.
Donna Lack, communications officer for the World Education Program said they were really excited to bring the program back to Griffith - with one family already signing up.
"We basically just help high school students live out their dream of studying in another country. They improve language skills, experience life .. When we speak to them when they return, their maturity levels are through the roof compared to when they left," she said.
"The last one in Griffith wasn't for a few years now."
The World Education program is a not-for-profit charity, helping students travel all around the world, and the next crop is set to land in July coming all the way from Europe.
Once here, they'll stay with a local family who can look after them but school enrolments will be looked after by the program.
"The requirements are to provide a loving, welcoming and safe environment and three meals a day - that's pretty much the base of it," Ms Lack said.
"Anything on top is just an extra experience, we don't require families to take them around. A lot do anyway, because they want to show off where they live and the town."
Host family will be able to choose a student with a timeline that suits them - with different students staying for a term, a semester or even a full year.
More information is available by calling WEP on 03 9598 4733.
