Celebration of Lake Cargelligo set

Those with Lake Cargelligo connections are being called back for a celebration of the township to occur later this year.
Planning for the event his been in the works since early 2022, coming about as the result of the popularity of a social media page on the history of the town.
That idea is blooming into a reality, with a raft of activities, events and entertainment being organised for a big weekend at the end of September and start of October.
"A program is taking shape and will be centred around celebrating our indigenous, pioneering and multicultural experiences at Lake," Festival of the Lakes committee media officer, Patti Bartholomew, said.
"A street parade along Foster Street ending at Liberty Park will be the focal point of Saturday's proceedings, and will be a throwback to the events that occurred during the 50s, 60s, and 70s," Ms Bartholomew, said.
"Market stalls, food vans, live music will follow."
"Planning is also underway for an exhibition of our talented local photographers.
"Sunday will be a community day, with a church service and morning tea as well as the 50th anniversary of the opening of the Memorial Swimming Pool. A sports day will also be held at the recreational ground consisting of age races, a tug-o-war and relays.
"Local hotels, clubs and food outlets are on board to ensure visitors and locals are kept entertained and well fed," she said.
Ms Bartholomew says the key focus of the weekend will not only be to celebrate Lake Cargelligo's past, but also its present and future.
"We'll be celebrating all the different cultures we have in our area, including our First Nations Wiradjuri people along with a good proportion of Indian Pacific Islanders and some Chinese. It will very much be a homecoming celebration."
People are already planning to come from far and wide for the event.
"We have an elderly woman travelling from Perth, and a renowned professional EMC by the name of Phillip Player. In Lake Cargelligo, he was the son of a local doctor who lived in the town for many years. Mr Player is very keen to come back," she said.
"There are also a lot of musicians who lived in Lake who will be returning. I'm sure they will put on quite a show.
"We're hoping the community will soon start thinking about floats they would like to put in the parade.
"In the meantime, it's going to be a lovely weekend and we hope to see as many faces as possible come and help celebrate our town."
The Festival of the Lakes will be held on Saturday September 30 and Sunday October 1.
Further information can be found on the Festival of the Lakes 2023 Facebook page.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
