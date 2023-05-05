WHAT'S ON: Kurrajong to showcase talent on the stage

Strap on the roller skates to roll around West End
The Glow Roller Disco comes to Griffith from 6pm on Friday, May 5. All ages and skills are welcome, with music, games and glowsticks available for purchase. Tickets start from $20.
Get active on Saturday morning at Ted Scobie Oval
Whether it's walking by yourself, with your family or the dog, Griffith parkrun is a relaxed way of getting out and about on a Saturday morning. The free event starts from 8am on Saturday at Ted Scobie Oval. Running is not required.
Kurrajong's clients take to the stage on Saturday
Years in the making, Kurrajong's Got Talent is a performance created by clients and staff who have created their own opportunities to perform on stage. The matinee performance begins at 2pm on Saturday, May 6 at the Griffith Regional Threatre. Tickets are $10.
Weekend nightlife around the city
Joseph Sergi will be on stage at the Sporties Club from 7pm on Saturday. Over at the Exies Club enjoy entertainment from Twice Shy from 7.30pm on Saturday night. Max and Charlie Jones will be playing sweet tunes on Saturday night at the Griffith Leagues Club from 8pm. At the Area Hotel you will find Jack Moon and DJ Rossi spinning all your favourites in the beer garden from 10pm on Saturday.
Fresh food, crafts, plants, bric-a-brac and more
Griffith Rotary's markets open from 7.30am until noon at the Griffith Showgrounds. Stallholders will have everything from fresh produce, cakes, homemade items, jewellery, plants and more, plus fresh bacon and egg rolls and hot coffee. Entry is by gold coin donation to Griffith Rotary Club.
Your weekly guide to what's happening
Got an event coming up and want to help get the word out? Email editor@areanews.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.