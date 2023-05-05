WHAT'S ON: Kurrajong to showcase talent on the stage

Joseph Sergi will be on stage at the Sporties Club from 7pm on Saturday. Over at the Exies Club enjoy entertainment from Twice Shy from 7.30pm on Saturday night. Max and Charlie Jones will be playing sweet tunes on Saturday night at the Griffith Leagues Club from 8pm. At the Area Hotel you will find Jack Moon and DJ Rossi spinning all your favourites in the beer garden from 10pm on Saturday.

