Griffith's first "ConnectYOUth" festival is just building momentum, but saw Griffith's young people come out to the Regional Sports Centre to network and connect with each other.
The festival is the brainchild of Griffith's Youth Project Officer Lara Rossetto and her committee, and brought forth music, sport and even market stalls near exclusively from businesses run by youth.
Artist Ruby Brown, owner of Ruby Designs, set up a stall to sell her minimalist portraits.
"It's really getting the youth together, and it's good to get your name out there," she said.
Miranda Aventi did the same, selling her range of gift cards and trinkets. While she said she wasn't sure if she'd attended as a guest and not a stall-holder, she said it was good to see the event.
"I'll definitely be back if they do another ... it's something different in Griffith. There's a lot of festivals, but a youth festival is something new."
Even workers from Headspace set up a stall, offering a chill space for young people to relax and wind down with a game of jenga or a jigsaw puzzle.
Alicia Newman, Ruby Sanson and Saskia Nolan came out to the festival as a trio and said they would be back for the next one.
"It's exciting. There's a lot of different shops that you wouldn't have seen - and it's good to connect with people," said Miss Sanson.
They said they would like to see events like the ConnectYOUth festival happen again, sooner rather than later.
"We'd like to see maybe more of this in Griffith, and more regularly," said Miss Sanson.
Mayor Doug Curran said that the festival was the start of more youth-focused events and projects to come.
"I think it's great, it's a good initiative," he said.
"You need to build that momentum ... it's building momentum for the youth committee also, it gives them something to use later."
