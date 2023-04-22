The Area News
First 'ConnectYOUth' festival is just the start of an increased focus on Griffith's young people

By Cai Holroyd
Updated April 22 2023 - 1:08pm, first published 1:00pm
Alicia Newman, Ruby Sanson and Saskia Nolan. Photo by Cai Holroyd
Griffith's first "ConnectYOUth" festival is just building momentum, but saw Griffith's young people come out to the Regional Sports Centre to network and connect with each other.

