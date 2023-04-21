The Area News
Author Jeremy Lachlan to launch third novel in Jane Doe Chronicles in Griffith

By Sharmaine Delgado
Updated April 22 2023 - 12:18am, first published April 21 2023 - 10:00am
LOCAL LEADER: Author Jeremy Lachlan to launch third novel in Griffith
Griffith City Library is excited to be hosting local author Jeremy Lachlan on Thursday May 4 at 6pm to launch his latest book Jane Doe and the Quill of All Tales the third novel in the Jane Doe Chronicles.

