LOCAL LEADER: Author Jeremy Lachlan to launch third novel in Griffith

Griffith City Library is excited to be hosting local author Jeremy Lachlan on Thursday May 4 at 6pm to launch his latest book Jane Doe and the Quill of All Tales the third novel in the Jane Doe Chronicles.
Jeremy's debut novel, Jane Doe and the Cradle of All Worlds, has been published in over 15 countries around the world, translated into nine languages, and was the 2019 Australian Book Industry Award winner for Book of the Year for Older Children. Its second part, Jane Doe and the Key of All Souls, was shortlisted for the same award in 2021.
After the talk, books will be available for sale through Collins Booksellers Griffith and signed by the author. To book your place visit wrl.eventbrite.com.au.
Are you a student or parent/carer of someone that is in Year 10, 11 or 12? Do you want to know how the HSC works?
Griffith City Library will be hosting an event on Monday May 1 at 6pm. There will be a panel of education professionals from the NSW Education Standards Authority, the University Admissions Centre, TAFE NSW, Country University Centre and Charles Sturt University that will share their expertise, bust myths and help you navigate the HSC and beyond. Book your place via wrl.eventbrite.com.au
Don't forget about our regular events; Storytime is held every Wednesday and Friday at 10am, Rhyme Time is held every Tuesday and Thursday at 10am.
For more information call into the Library and our friendly staff will be able to help you or give us a call on 6962 8300.
