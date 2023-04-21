A New Zealand family, whose elder lost her home in a house fire earlier this week, is calling for support to get her back on her feet.
A GoFundMe campaign was launched earlier this week which has so far raised over $450 to help 68-year-old grandmother Maryann Rogers gain new accommodation.
Ms Rogers was renting the Sidlow Road property and was fortunately not in the house when it caught alight.
The house was completely destroyed, with Ms Rogers losing not only furniture and clothing, but also irreplaceable family heirlooms like photographs and significant cultural pieces passed down from generation to generation within the family.
For now, she has been staying with her niece Jacqueline Beazley who says the goal of the fundraiser is to get her Aunty back on her feet.
"The funds will go towards helping her with permanent accommodation as well as essential furniture and clothing. We appreciate any amount, big or small," she said.
"Because we're New Zealand citizens, we're limited in what we can obtain in terms of benefits which is another big reason why we are appealing to the community."
Prior to the fire, Ms Beazley had taken her Aunt to an appointment in Ms Rodgers vehicle, leaving her own car in the vicinity of the house.
As a result, it also copped the brunt of fire, but Ms Beazley says its a relatively minor loss compared to what her Aunty is having to deal with.
"It's devastating to lose my car, but it was so much more devastating for her," she said.
"It was a big house, filled with her most treasured memories, including irreplaceable greenstone moldings that been passed down for generations.
"Aunty has always been very independent but now needs some support.
"She herself loves to help people. She took in a boarder to live with her who fortunately was not hurt in the fire"
Fortunately, some help has come through from local organisations.
"Linking Communities Network has been wonderful, giving her vouchers to obtain clothing. Griffith Helping Hands have also been incredibly generous with they're support," she said.
Although still in shock, Ms Rogers has a clear message for home owners heading into winter.
"I advise everyone to look at their homes and ensure they have fire extinguishers, smoke alarms so no one has to go through what I am," she said.
