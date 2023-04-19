The Area News
NSW croquet reps to deliver coaching session to Griffith Croquet Club Inc

By Allan Wilson
Updated April 19 2023 - 6:11pm, first published 5:54pm
Griffith croquet club players enjoying a recent match. Picture supplied
Griffith croquet players will truly get into the swing of things when two state representative players hold a coaching day on April 26.

