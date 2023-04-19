Griffith croquet players will truly get into the swing of things when two state representative players hold a coaching day on April 26.
NSW golf/croquet referee Peter Freer and Croquet NSW chairperson Kate McLoughlin will travel to Griffith on Wednesday to pass on their secrets to Griffith Croquet Club Incorporated players.
Both Freer and McLoughlin are vastly experienced, with appearances in competitions all over the country in both state and national tournaments.
"It's very exciting," Griffith Croquet Club secretary, Sue Fordham said.
"They will cover drills and exercises, strategies for play, tips on various ways to hold a mallet, and more.
"We had a come and try day on April 16 where we acquired 6 new players. As a result, this will also be a great opportunity for them to learn and others to enhance their skills.
"It'll also be good for us in the lead up to us attending a social games day in Wagga which will also include Albury, Wodonga, and Young."
Ms Fordham said the occasion is one of many opportunities the club expects to reap since becoming incorporated last year.
"We can now take advantage of any opportunities, including being able to apply for grants," she said.
The club hopes to secure a grant to improve Yoogali's Henderson Oval so the facility can be used as the club's focal base.
"It's not appropriate for croquet in its current state. There'll be some work needed and we need grant funding to do that," Ms Fordham said.
"We have 15 players so we need more than one green given only four players can be in a team at once. Henderson Oval could accommodate three fields which will be perfect.
"The oval is very much underused. It has fantastic facilities and room for expansion."
A recent AGM of the club saw the appointment of Richard Paul as president, Sue Fordham as secretary and Bruce Dougherty as treasurer.
