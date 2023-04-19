Just ahead of ANZAC Day, RSL LifeCare is pushing for further support of veterans and servicemen and women.
New research from LifeCare and YouGov has shown that less than 50 per cent of Australians believe that veterans are appropriately supported with health care, financial assistance and other essential services.
The same survey showed that Australians thought better access to health care was most important, followed by financial support.
The support service is hoping to further the bonds between Australians and veterans, particularly when it comes to ANZAC Day - which has been seeing an increase in the number of Australians planning to commemorate the day.
LifeCare CEO Janet Muir said that the veteran services branch of LifeCare was focused on emphasising the community's connection with veterans and the RSL.
"There is a real sense of connection and purpose around Anzac Day and the support of veterans year round and a desire to do more, and that's a primary focus of RSL LifeCare and the work we do across our veteran services arm," she said.
Riverina Veteran Wellbeing Centre manager Charlotte Webb was involved in a campaign to draw to light the inter-generational sacrifices that families made.
"My grandfather was WWII veteran, he was a Rat of Tobruk. My ex-husband Rob, we were married for eight years and he is a full-time member of the army and I am a still-serving reservist in the army as well," she said.
"It's really important that people understand that anyone who signs on the dotted line gives up so much of themselves for veterans and their families, and that needs to be recognised and respected."
Ms Webb's daughter, Ava Hamilton, reflected on her family's connection to military.
"My favourite thing about ANZAC Day is seeing Mum and Dad play this special roles. Mum represents the Wellbeing Centre, and Dad does marches," she said.
More information can be found at rsllifecare.org.au/veteran-services.
