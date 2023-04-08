The 2023 Blood, Sweat and Beers festival brought hundreds out to the Community Gardens for a day of music, community and the best of brews.
Bands like Nobody Needs Pam, Cold Cowboys and the Madcoats provided the backing tracks for the day while families came out to the park.
Parents could enjoy tasting paddles and the finest brews from around the region while kids could play on jumping castles, have their faces painted or enter the colouring competition.
Matt Lawrence from the Batlow Cider Company were attendees at the last festival, and had such a good time that they quickly jumped at the chance to come along again this year.
"The festival was really great, everyone was really nice," Mr Lawrence said.
At lunch, plenty of street food stalls were set up to providing delicious food to attendees, with home-made spring rolls, bratwurst and plates of ribs.
Even non-beer drinkers had good reasons to come, as Amanda O'Conner proved when she brought her family out to the festival.
"I'm not a beer drinker. All beer tastes the same," she said.
"I'm mostly here for the kids cause there's so many kids activities, and my husband likes the street food stalls."
Angus Corcoran disagreed that all beers tasted the same, recommending the Ekim Brewing Company's Pale Ale but said it was hard to choose.
"They're all different, how do you pick the best," he said.
That was the very question that judges of the coveted homebrew competition had to decide, but while a decision has been reached, competitors will need to wait until April 10 before prizewinners are announced.
