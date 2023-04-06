The Area News
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Punjabi Mela to bring Koyoo Plaza to life under the stars

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated April 6 2023 - 5:47pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A committee, comprised of Griffith Real Estate staff, those from the Indian community and Wellways staff, was formed to launch the event slated for later this month. Pictured back: Gurcharan Singh, Satvir Singh, Sukhjit Singh, Manjit Chugha, Nick Chauhan and Karen Kamboj. Front: Tony Santolin, Chloe Bavaresco, Sophia Zappala, and Imogen DCruz. Picture by Allan Wilson
A committee, comprised of Griffith Real Estate staff, those from the Indian community and Wellways staff, was formed to launch the event slated for later this month. Pictured back: Gurcharan Singh, Satvir Singh, Sukhjit Singh, Manjit Chugha, Nick Chauhan and Karen Kamboj. Front: Tony Santolin, Chloe Bavaresco, Sophia Zappala, and Imogen DCruz. Picture by Allan Wilson

An evening of Indian culture and fun beneath the stars is being planned for later this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.