Anthony Bethe has won the coveted Young Musician of the Year award at the April 5 awards ceremony, for his dazzling performance on the flute.
Mr Bethe is an accomplished flautist with many awards under his belt already, at just 15 years old.
Mr Bethe said that he had seen the competition as just a good opportunity to perform.
"From what I've seen of the past winners, they were all vocalists and pianists. I was the only wind instrument there, thought I didn't have a hope. I thought 'ah, I wasn't going to win' and then they called my name," he said.
His latest accomplishment comes with a thousand dollar prize and a studio-quality portable recorder, as well as the acclaim that comes from the Griffith Musicians Club's premiere awards night.
While he had no specific plans for the recorder, he said he would be putting $750 towards improving his music and his continuing efforts to join the Regional Youth Orchestra.
In the long term, he hopes to join an authentic classical or baroque orchestra and play on authentic instruments to get a sound closer to what the composers had in mind.
"The modern flute is designed so every note you play is powerful and strong, they all stand out. The baroque flutes, not every note was strong and the composers wrote the music with that in mind."
Mr Bethe has previously received a gold scholarship from the Riverina Conservatorium, won the Jean Dobson trophy at the Leeton Eisteddfod and even performed at the Sydney Opera House with the state woodwind band.
Other entrants Leo Forner and Charlie Jones both received a runner-up prize of $100 and bragging rights, while the coveted People's Choice award was decided on the night and went to Lauren Minato.
