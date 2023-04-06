The Area News
Anthony Bethe was awarded the Griffith Musician's Club 'Young Musician of the Year' award

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated April 6 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 4:30pm
Leo Forner, Charlie Jones, Lauren Minato and Anthony Bethe. Photo contributed.
Leo Forner, Charlie Jones, Lauren Minato and Anthony Bethe. Photo contributed.

Anthony Bethe has won the coveted Young Musician of the Year award at the April 5 awards ceremony, for his dazzling performance on the flute.

