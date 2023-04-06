Domestic violence case relating to fatal crash adjourned

A man charged with domestic violence-related offences as part of investigations into a fatal crash at Yanco has been refused bail.
Dean Cluney did not appear when his matter was mentioned in Griffith Local Court on Thursday morning.
Cluney, from Griffith, did not apply for bail and it was formally refused by Magistrate Trevor Khan.
The 32-year-old is facing multiple charges, including two counts of stalk and intimidation and one count of aggravated break and enter to commit a serious indictable offence.
As part of police inquiries into the crash, which killed four people, officers from the Murrumbidgee Police District were told the rear door of a home in Cudgel Street in Yanco was allegedly kicked in and a resident threatened.
About 15 minutes later, a vehicle being driven along Research Road left the road and crashed, resulting in the deaths of a 36-year-old woman and three boys aged 10, 11 and 12.
Detectives arrested Cluney at a unit in Griffith about 8am on Wednesday, April 5.
No charges have been laid in relation to the crash itself.
Cluney will next appear before Griffith Local Court on June 8.
Investigations into the circumstances leading up to the fatal crash are continuing by Murrumbidgee Police District.
Anyone with information about this incident or anyone with dashcam vision relevant to the investigation should contact Griffith police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
