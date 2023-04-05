The Area News
Two MIA irrigators fined in the NSW Land and Environment Court

By Talia Pattison
Updated April 6 2023 - 8:50am, first published 8:30am
Two irrigators have been fined. Picture file
Two MIA irrigators have been sentenced in the NSW Land and Environment Court for breaches of state water laws with significant fines imposed.

