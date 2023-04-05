Yenda students were given a crash course in war history by Kevin Farrell, ahead of ANZAC Day on April 25.
Every year, Kevin Farrell visits Yenda Public School just before ANZAC Day to teach year five and six students about his own family's experience in World War I, as well as deliver a course on using the National Archives to search for records on local people.
"We research the people who are buried in the cemetery. I've got a list of their names, ranks, serial numbers, what their unit was in many cases. They're quite fascinating," he said.
The students use the National Archives of Australia website to look up the war records of those buried in Yenda cemetery, as well as looking into their own family history - occasionally yielding stunning discoveries.
A particular highlight for Mr Farrell and the students came a few years ago, when a student uncovered a letter written by Sergeant George Alwyn McKissack during World War I and sent from Gallipoli to his daughter back home.
The letter reads "bumped into Dad the other day."
Jaws dropped around the room as Mr Farrell relayed the story to the newest group.
"That's just nearly impossible," one student said.
Students can then participate in the tradition of placing white crosses and flowers on the graves of former servicemen and women, and Mr Farrell encourages them to also read the names aloud.
"I tell the kids to read the names out loud, and that way, they'll never be forgotten."
Some students looked into their own family histories with the archives, and young Jack Millis found records of his great-grandfather Corporal William Bresnan Harnett, documenting his enlistment all the way to his discharge.
