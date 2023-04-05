The Area News
A massive effort led one young man to raise three times his goal for suicide prevention charity ReachOut

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated April 5 2023 - 12:55pm, first published 10:00am
With a target of $400, Nate Mingay raised a whopping $1400 for ReachOut. Photo by Cai Holroyd
With a target of $400, Nate Mingay raised a whopping $1400 for ReachOut. Photo by Cai Holroyd

A mammoth swimming effort from a young man in Griffith has raised over a thousand dollars to go to suicide prevention charity ReachOut.

