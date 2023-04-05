A mammoth swimming effort from a young man in Griffith has raised over a thousand dollars to go to suicide prevention charity ReachOut.
Laps for Life is a month-long campaign from ReachOut, encouraging fundraisers to jump in the water and swim laps while raising money for an important cause.
Nate Mingay signed up for the campaign after reading that one young Australian takes their own life every day, and promptly committing himself to making a difference to those numbers.
From March 1 to 31, Mr Mingay was getting up early to ensure he'd have time to hit the pool before heading off to school, and his incredible efforts paid off when he tripled his donation target.
"My goal for fundraising was $400, and I have $1400 at the moment," he said.
"In laps, my goal was 31ks and I smashed it out with 71.18ks."
He said the experience was definitely a positive, and encouraged others to get on board for next year's fundraiser - but said if they weren't strong swimmers, it might be best to find another way to contribute.
"I'd do it again, 100 per cent."
He said that next year, he might consider rounding up other swimmers to create a team.
READ MORE
Young Mr Mingay has been swimming since he was two years old, and said that while he hadn't quite hit 'the wall' - he held onto a mantra that kept him going through the pool and through life.
"There's gonna be roadblocks every time, you just have to get through them."
Tammy Mingay, Nate's mother, said that she was immensely proud of her son for his work raising money for such an important cause.
"It brings a tear to my eye, it really does. One young person every day takes their own life, it's terrible," she said.
She had even been inspired to consider signing up next year to raise more money.
Donations remain open to the charity until May, and can be made at Mr Mingay's Laps for Life fundraising website.
If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, please contact 000. Mental health support is also available at the following numbers:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.