Leeton Greens defeat Black and Whites in Group 20 Paul Kelly Memorial Shield Final

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated March 26 2023 - 5:30pm, first published March 25 2023 - 7:46pm
Leeton Greens have picked up where they left off in 2022 with silverware at the first opportunity, claiming the Paul Kelly Memorial Shield with an 18-10 victory over the Black and Whites at Leeton No 1 Oval.

