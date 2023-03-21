GRIFFITH coach Greg Dreyer believes the Swans have been 'lucky' with the quartet of Queanbeyan footballers that have headed to the club.
Griffith got their first look at their recruits under match conditions at Gumly Oval on Saturday in a pre-season trial game against East Wagga-Kooringal.
The Swans finished the game full of running to win by about four goals.
Rhys Pollack, coming off a best-on-ground performance in the AFL Canberra grand final, led the charge.
"The recruits we've got this year are really professional," Dreyer said.
"They've got themselves fit and they're doing all the right things, they're a good bunch of blokes.
With a number of players unavailable with cricket and Giants commitments, the Canberra recruits shone on Saturday.
RELATED
Talented youngster Kahlan Spencer also impressed, as did James Girdler and James Toscan.
"I was pretty happy actually. It's been a long pre-season, we don't start until the 15th so it's nice to get a game in," he said.
"I don't know what East Wagga were like, but I know this time last year they really gave us a good flogging last year. The fact we could compete a bit this year, it was a good hit-out."
Griffith have been training since December and Dreyer was happy to see that shine through against the Hawks.
"We did two nights in December and three nights since January," he said.
"I think that helped that us against East Wagga because we kicked five goals to one in the last quarter."
The Griffith cricket season does not finish until April 1 so with that in mind, the Swans will play their second and final trial game against Hay on Sunday, April 2.
Dreyer is happy with how training has come together at Griffith since the club's most successful recruitment campaign in a number of years.
"We're in a good spot with numbers. Socially, things have been pretty good and as I said, the Canberra boys are turning up in the right condition and frame of mind," he said.
"We've got a bit of a gap to catch up, I have to say but we're quietly confident we can win some games."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.