The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Nsw Election

Deputy Premier Paul Toole promised funding to bring famous musicians out to regional NSW

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated March 20 2023 - 6:05pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nationals candidate Peta Betts and Deputy Premier Paul Toole. Photo by Cai Holroyd

Deputy Premier Paul Toole has promised money to bring mega-stars and performers out into regional NSW if the Coalition is elected for another term.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.