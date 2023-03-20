Deputy Premier Paul Toole has promised money to bring mega-stars and performers out into regional NSW if the Coalition is elected for another term.
Mr Toole made another visit to Griffith to make the announcement, promising $6 million to host more musicians and festivals in regional NSW.
The "Headline Act Regional Touring Fund" is aimed to bring the biggest names in music by supporting producers and organisers, in turn amping up NSW's regional tourism economy
"In the past, we've had people like Elton John, Keith Urban and we're trying to look at people like Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran - even people like Taylor Swift."
"Producers and festival organisers, they can actually leverage off that for ticketing too ... it starts to get to a point where they already have some backing from the government."
Nationals candidate Peta Betts said that the Murray had a strong record in hosting big celebrities.
"We are blessed to have a strong track record in organising and hosting big entertainment events throughout this region," she said.
"We are really good at it, we want to build on our reputation for hosting fabulous events, and this new commitment will help local organisers go even further in attracting big name performers to our neck of the woods."
The money will not be able to be used for any facilities, so only towns that already have infrastructure or space to install temporary stages will be able to really host the mega-stars, but Mr Toole said that the money didn't need to be used on artists that could fill the Homebush Stadium twice.
"It doesn't have to always be big performers, it could be local acts having the opportunity before the big acts. There's an opportunity for locals to be involved as well," he said.
"This is about bringing the headline acts, this is not about capital investment into facilities."
Mr Toole said his ideal performer would be Bon Jovi, while Ms Betts settled on AC/DC.
