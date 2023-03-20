Leagues Panthers have secured a shot at redemption in the GDCA Fourth Grade finals series after taking out a 39-run win over Hanwood Wanderers in the preliminary final.
Hanwood won the toss and made the brave decision to send the Panthers into bat, but they were able to claim the early wicket of Braxton McDonald (3) when he was bowled by Bradley Whitworth.
Wesley Wate and Reif Leach were able to get the Panthers back on track with a 51-run partnership before Wate (26) was trapped in front by Whitworth (2/12).
Leach was able to keep the runs ticking over and put on another 50-run partnership with Eamon Hill before Leach (50 retired not out) reached his half-century, but Hanwood wouldn't take another wicket until the Panthers reached 127 when Vaibhav Patel (15) was caught off the bowling of Jack Pentony (1/12).
Hill took up the reigns of the run-scoring as the Panthers looked to be on their way to an imposing total.
While Paxton Fall (7) fell to the bowling of Talon Williams (1/9) and Kye Campbell (1) was run out by Shivaagumi Johar, Hill (49*) was able to help his side reach 5/170 off their 25 overs.
It was a steady start for the Hanwood as Wyatt Carter and Jack Pentony put on 24 before Wate (1/7) was able to claim the wicket of Pentony (6).
The Wanderers were able to keep moving in a positive direction, with Whitworth joining Carter out in the middle, and the pair got their side to 58 before Carter (21) was caught off the bowling of McDonald (1/8).
Two quick wickets fell as Fall (2/7) was able to claim the wickets of Mason Caughey (2) and Daniel Mitchell (0), but Whitworth was keeping his side in contention.
Whitworth (50 retired, not out) posted his fifty, and while he had to retire, Pradyuman Johar and Lachlan Wynne kept the score ticking over.
As the run rate climbed, however, Wynne (6) was caught off the bowling of Campbell (1/5) and despite the best efforts from Johar (10*) and Ayush Patel (5*), Hanwood finished their innings on 5/131.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
