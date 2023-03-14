The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Murrumbidgee Country Quilters prepare for upcoming exhibition

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated March 14 2023 - 5:28pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Members of the Murrumbidgee Country Quilters: Robyn McKinnon, Judith Lodding, Maree Smith, Gaynor Clements, Jenny Bamford, Joyce Morsehouse, Robyn Graham, Janelle Violi and Trish Toskin pictured with the main prize to be raffled at the exhibition. Photo Allan Wilson.

Griffith quilters are knitting hard in preparation for the upcoming Murrumbidgee Country Quilters Exhibition to be held next week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.