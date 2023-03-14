Griffith quilters are knitting hard in preparation for the upcoming Murrumbidgee Country Quilters Exhibition to be held next week.
The biennial exhibition will take place at the Griffith Showgrounds on Saturday March 25 and Sunday 26, with around 91 quilts stitched so far for the major charity event.
This year's exhibition will showcase a variety of works consisting of different materials, sizes and stitchings, with all proceeds being donated to the Griffith/Leeton Riding for the Disabled.
Murrumbidgee Country Quilters President Judith Lodding said the group is extremely excited and hopes to see an array of people turn out across the two days.
"This year's exhibition provides an opportunity for our group to display our work and to share our enthusiasm and skills to Griffith and the wider community," she said.
"We've now completed 91 quilts but that's not counting the charity quilts we've made for Country Hope and nursing homes.
"We're very proud to be donating to Griffith/Leeton Riding for the Disabled. Taking care of horses comes at a cost and we want to do our bit to support this wonderful group."
In addition to the exhibition, pop-up shops for fabric lovers to stock up their supplies will also feature, along with a number of 'Look and Learn' workshops.
Prizes will also be on offer, with the first being a Monica Poole inspired quilt stitched by a number of members of the Murrumbidgee Country Quilters.
"We have a raffle running at the Griffin Plaza this week and next week it will be featured at Griffith Central. I encouraged as many people as possible to go in the running for the raffle for a chance to win a variety of prizes," Ms Lodding said.
The travelling Ruby Suitcase Challenge Exhibition, commemorating the 40th anniversary of Quilt NSW Guild, will also be displaying over 40 small quilts.
Morning and afternoon tea as well as a light lunch will be available for purchase both days.
Quilting organisations from across the Riverina have also been invited, including from Leeton, Temora, Henty and Wagga.
The exhibition will be held from 9am to 5pm in the Woodside Hall at the Griffith Showground on both days.
For more information contact Murrumbidgee Country Quilters President, Judith Lodding on 0458 922 906 or email: judith2463@bigpond.com
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
