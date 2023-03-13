Those enrolled in the area will have the opportunity to cast their vote early from this weekend, with pre-polling stations to open in Griffith and Leeton.
Eligible pre-poll voters include those who plan to be outside NSW on the day, are more than eight kilometers from a voting center, travelling, are approaching maternity, are seriously ill or are infirm.
Early voting centers will open this Saturday and end the Friday before election day.
According to the NSW Electorate Office, in Griffith, there will be two pre-polling sites but only one will open this Saturday.
The Murray Election Managers Office on Banna Avenue will be open from 9am until 6pm, while the Griffith Aboriginal Medical Centre on Jondaryn Avenue will only open for pre-voting the day before the election, March 24.
A pre-polling center will also be available at the Leeton Shire Council Administration building on Chelmsford Place, from 9am until 6pm.
Those voting outside the district will be asked to complete and sign a declaration envelope to ensure their name is marked off the electoral roll and their vote is counted correctly.
Voting centers are subject to change and residents are encouraged to check the NSW electoral commission website closer to election day for changes.
Meanwhile, all nursing and convalescent homes, hospitals and aged care facilities not being offered on-site voting services have been sent postal vote application forms and instructions for the upcoming election.
Voting at declared institutions and facilities is restricted to the residents of that location.
iVote will not be available for the 2023 NSW State election, however telephone assisted voting is available for electors who are blind or have low vision.
Staff and the families and carers of people in declared facilities who would like information about the voting arrangements for an individual facility should check with the facility's management.
More information can be found by clicking here.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo.
