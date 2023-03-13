The Area News
Nsw Election

Early voting to get underway in Griffith and Leeton on Saturday

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated March 14 2023 - 5:25pm, first published 7:00am
Those wishing to vote this weekend and who are eligible to do so can from Saturday at the former Revive building on Banna Avenue (next door to Leading Edge Computers). Pictured are Murray electorate office assistants Wendy Collis, Morella Wynne, Allison Forbes and Electoral Manager Amanda Robins. Photo Allan Wilson.

Those enrolled in the area will have the opportunity to cast their vote early from this weekend, with pre-polling stations to open in Griffith and Leeton.

Local News

