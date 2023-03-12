The Area News
Robert Sherwood Duffield to host artist talk on Wednesday March 15 at Griffith Regional Art Gallery

Updated March 12 2023 - 9:21pm, first published 9:00pm
Urana artist Robert Sherwood Duffield with some of his works, he will host an artist talk on Wednesday at Griffith Regional Art Gallery. Photo by Wesley Lonergan

Southern Riverina artist Robert Sherwood Duffield will be headlining an event at Griffith Regional Art Gallery on Wednesday.

