Southern Riverina artist Robert Sherwood Duffield will be headlining an event at Griffith Regional Art Gallery on Wednesday.
Mr Duffield's Recent Works exhibition is on display in Griffith and the artist will provide a first-hand tour through his art.
His latest exhibition brings together work by Mr Duffield over the last few years including his time spent as artist-in-residence at the TANKS Art Centre in Cairns.
The award-winning artist has previously exhibited his work internationally and across Australia. Mr Duffield's work is held in both private and public collections.
The exhibition includes monoprints, cutting edge photographic experimental works, and time based media.
The artist talk this week will focus on his work processes and techniques.
The talk begins at 5.30pm on Wednesday, March 15, with refreshments provided.
Recent Works will be on exhibition in Griffith until March 26. Griffith Regional Art Gallery is open from 10am Wednesdays to Fridays and from 11am to 2pm on Saturday and Sunday.
