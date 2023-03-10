Griffith pitch to host 2025 Women's Conference

Councillor Anne Napoli has made a push for Griffith to host the Australian Local Government Women's Association NSW conference in 2025.
The conference is held yearly, alternating between regional and metropolitan venues with the venue decided two years in advance. With the 2023 conference scheduled for Forbes in April, the next regional conference is scheduled for April 2025.
Ms Napoli wants to see Griffith City Council submit a bid to host the conference, which hopes to help women in local government network and learn, assisting their professional development.
The council's responsibilities in hosting the event are numerous and include some significant costs such as transportation of delegates, accommodation for delegates, paying council staff to take registrations and troubleshoot, and finding speakers for the conference as well as providing food for attendees.
Even if the council elect to hire a professional conference organiser, this will be at a cost to council and is not able to be charged back to the ALGWA.
The council will vote on whether to nominate themselves at the general meeting on March 14.
