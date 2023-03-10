The Area News
Griffith City Council will vote on whether to put forward a bid to host the 2025 Australian Local Government Women's Association conference

Updated March 10 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 4:00pm
Griffith pitch to host 2025 Women's Conference

Councillor Anne Napoli has made a push for Griffith to host the Australian Local Government Women's Association NSW conference in 2025.

