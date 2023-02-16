MRHS committee shot down in council

The Area News

A council proposal to form a guiding committee for MRHS was shot down in council on February 14

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
February 16 2023 - 4:00pm
A proposal to form a 'steering committee' for Murrumbidgee Regional High School was shot down in council's chambers on February 14.

