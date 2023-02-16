MRHS committee shot down in council

A proposal to form a 'steering committee' for Murrumbidgee Regional High School was shot down in council's chambers on February 14.
Councillor Jenny Ellis put forward the proposal, suggesting that council partner with the school to create a committee of councillors, MRHS principal, teachers, parents and students to advise and discuss the state of the school ahead of a meeting with the Education Minister.
"This issue is very important to our community," she said.
"It's a multilayered issue. A lot of thoughts towards this has been put to whether we demerge or keep the school merged but this is not about that on it's own ... it needs to be given deeper thought and deeper consultation."
"It's about being proactive, not political. It's about us listening to our community ... it's about canvassing the people directly involved in this."
Ms Ellis added that it was likely the education minister would visit again after the state elections, and she wanted to be prepared for that visit with something prepared to show.
Councillor Glen Andreazza pointed out that education is largely the responsibility of the state government, saying it was concerning for council to be stepping into a problem above their authority.
"I have a lot of reservation in council getting involved in a committee of this sort ... from a council point of view, that's not our job," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Mayor Doug Curran noted that in his own conversation with Ms Mitchell, she had endorsed the idea.
"I have met with the minister, it was a bit of a chance meeting. She was quite supportive of us getting together and making sure that there is representation."
Councillor Dino Zappacosta said that it was dangerous to take action so close to the state election.
"Anything we do now will be seen to be very political," he said.
After the debate, the vote was ultimately lost at a count of three to seven.
Councillors Doug Curran, Shari Blumer and Jenny Ellis supported the motion with councillors Glen Andreazza, Simon Croce, Anne Napoli, Christine Stead, Chris Sutton and Dino Zappacosta voting against the proposal.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.